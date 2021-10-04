Pandora Papers leak: Here’s the first list of high-profile Indians named

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 04: The ''Pandora Papers'' have named 300 Indian individuals, including Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Jackie Shroff, Ajit Kerkar and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Millions of leaked documents dubbed as the ''Pandora Papers'' by a worldwide journalistic partnership on October 3, claimed to have uncovered financial secrets of current and former world leaders, politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories, including India.

After Panama Papers, 'Pandora'' box exposes financial secrets

According to an Indian Express report, there are over 300 Indian names in the Pandora Papers leak, including over 60 prominent ones. The report adds that these will be corroborated and revealed in the coming days. Here are some of the high profile names that have been made public so far:

Anil Ambani

Sachin Tendulkar

Nirav Modi

Nira Radia

Gandhi family friend Satish Sharma

Cox and Kings' Ajit Kerkar

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which involved the BBC and ''The Guardian'' newspaper in the UK and ''The Indian Express'' in India among 150 media outlets in its investigation, claims it obtained the trove of more than 11.9 million confidential files to find secret financial dealings of many super rich.

The ''Pandora Papers'' are a follow-up to a similar project released in 2016, called the ''Panama Papers'' compiled by the same journalistic group

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 12:39 [IST]