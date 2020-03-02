  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak train photo ‘inadvertently’ used in Gujarat rail police app, later removed

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Mar 02: In an embarrassment for the Gujarat railway police, a mobile application is launched for the safety of passengers "inadvertently" carried a photograph of a Pakistani train.

    After the launch of the app ''Surakshit Safar'' on Saturday, some social media users pointed out that the picture of a green-coloured railway engine, which appeared on the app's dashboard, is that of a train from Pakistan.

    Pak train photo ‘inadvertently’ used in Gujarat rail police app, later removed
    Representational Image

    On learning about it, the Gujarat railway police later got the picture removed, officials said.

    Over 160 rape cases reported on railway premises, on board trains from 2017-2019

    "To make the application more attractive, the app developer had put some pictures of trains. In the process, he inadvertently used a photograph of a Pakistani train. Upon learning about it, we have asked the developer to remove it. It was an unintentional error," Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID- Crime and Railways, Gautam Parmar, said on Sunday.

    The app was launched by Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja on February 29.

    With the help of this app, train passengers can seek the help of Government Railway Police (GRP) of Gujarat in case of any emergency.

    Passengers can also report cases related to drugs or human trafficking using this app.

    It also enables the passengers to seek police' help in case of eve-teasing, unauthorised entry in the compartment, illicit trade and reporting of missing children.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan train gujarat

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X