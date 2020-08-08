Our task would have been harder had the ill-fated aircraft caught fire: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Aug 08: Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that 18 pilots including two pilots have lost their lives in the air crash that took place at the Kozhikode airport on Friday.

127 people are in hospital, while others have been released, Puri also said. Terming the incident as unfortunate, he said that the task would have been much more difficult had the plane caught fire. I will be going to Kozhikode, he also said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit Karipur today to assess the situation.

18 people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions, officials said.