Operation Ganga: 19 flights to bring back 3,726 Indians from Ukraine today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: As many as 19 evacuation flights of Indian Airforce and Indian carriers will operate today to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to bring back stranded Indians.

These flights will bring back 3,726 Indian nationals. In a series of tweets, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, eight IAF, Air India, and Indigo flights are scheduled from Bucharest while five from Budapest under Operation Ganga.

''Under Operation Ganga, 3726 Indians will be brought back home today on 8 flights from Bucharest, 2 flights from Suceava, 1 flight from Kosice, 5 flights from Budapest and 3 flights from Rzeszow," civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

"With all hands on deck and (under) the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we will get 3,726 of our people back home today. Jai Hind!" Scindia wrote on the microblogging site.

He said, three flights will run from Rzeszow, two from Suceava, and one from Kosice today.

The above announcement comes as the government increases flights under Operation Ganga - which was launched to bring back Indian nationals from war-ravaged Ukraine since Russia's full-scale attack on February 24.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 14:11 [IST]