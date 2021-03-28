Only 44 per cent of people wear face masks says Health Ministry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: Only 44 per cent of the people wore a face mask amidst the surge in the COVID-19 cases, a statement from the Health Ministry said.

"One infected person could spread COVID-19 to an average of 406 other individuals in a 30-day window without restrictions which could be reduced to just 15 by decreasing physical exposure to 50% and to a further 2.5 (average) by decreasing physical exposure to 75%.

It was also highlighted (at the meeting) that the concept of 'second wave' reflected more the laxity among everyone regarding 'COVID appropriate behaviour' and COVID containment and management strategy at the ground level," the statement from the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile the states have been advised to increase testing in all districts. The Rapid Antigen Tests to be deployed as a screening tool in flushing out cluster cases from densely populated areas, the Health Ministry also said.