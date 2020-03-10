On Madhavrao Scindia's birth anniversary, son creates trouble to congress his father once fought for

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 10: March 10 is celebrated as the 75th birth anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia, a former Congress leader and Railways Minister. A nine-term member of the Lok Sabha, Madhavrao Scindia had never lost an election since 1971.

Madhavrao Scindia breathed his last in a plane crash near Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001.

In 1980 election, Madhavrao Scindia switched allegiance from Jan Sangh, a party that his family had long patronised to Indian National Congress and won from Guna a third time. But in 1984, he was nominated as the Congress candidate from Gwalior to defeat Atal Bihari Vajpayee and by a massive margin.

It was Madhavrao Scindia as Railway minister in Rajiv Gandhi's administration, successfully introduced the Shatabdi Express. He is also credited with the modernisation and computerisation of railways.

But today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Madhavrao Scindia's son - Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to quit Congress and join hands with the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Narottam Mishra, on being asked if BJP would welcome Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party, he said, "Everyone is heartily welcome to BJP. We induct even grassroot-level workers, Scindia is a very big leader, he is definitely welcome."

With Madhavrao Scindia's struggle to fight for Congress and not losing any election in his nine-term, Jyotiraditya Scindia is planning to leave the Congress and join the BJP and also take some of the MLAs along with him.

Also, it should be noted that Vijaya Raje, mother of Madhavrao Scindia, was welcomed to electoral politics in 1957. She contested and won the Guna Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.

Later, she quit the Congress and joined Bharatiya Jan Sangh and resigned from Lok Sabha to be actively involved in the state politics.

However, Jan Sangh refused the Indira-wave in the 1971 Lok Sabha polls to win three seats in Gwalior region - Vijaya Raje Scindia from Bhind, Atal Bihari Vajpayee from Gwalior and Madhavrao Scindia from Guna. Vijayaraje Scindia did not contest Lok Sabha elections later after she lost to Indira Gandhi in Rae Bareli seat in 1980.

The number game in Madhya Pradesh:

Currently, there are 228 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly. With 228 seats, a party needs to have 115 seats to form government in the state.

However, the state Congress is one short of the majority mark, with 114 seats in its fold. But, Kamal Nath's government is supported by one Samajwadi Party MLA and two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

With 17 MLAs resignation, the majority mark in the assembly will come down to 106, paving way for the BJP that has 107 seats in its fold, and would stake claim to form the government.