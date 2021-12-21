Karnataka imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions for New Year 2022 celebrations: No mass gatherings, DJ parties

Looking back: Not just Covid-19, other infectious diseases you may have missed in 2021

Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 21: Amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Karnataka on Tuesday issued fresh COVID-19 restrictions for the upcoming New Year celebrations. The restrictions will come into effect from December 30 and will remain in force till January 2.

Issuing a fresh order on the curbs, Chief Minister Bensavaraj Bommai said full vaccination is mandatory for all those visiting clubs and restaurants.

"We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 and Omicron related cases," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

On their recommendation, the government decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state. "We are banning mass gatherings at open places. This is across the state from December 30 to January 2," Bommai said. He said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed.

"The clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50 per cent of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys," Bommai said.

Similarly in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents' associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated.

The development comes after the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Friday suggested the Bommai government to impose fresh restrictions such as Section 144 and night curfew ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Meanwhile, five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were found in Karnataka taking the total number of cases in the state to 19.