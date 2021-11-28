Omicron scare: Uddhav Thackeray to hold review meeting today

Need to be proactive in light of the new 'Omicron' Covid variant: PM Modi

Mumbai, Nov 28: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a review meeting today with all divisional commissioners and collectors, amid a new variant Omicron scare.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced penalties for not following COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

All travelers from foreign countries shall be governed by directions of the Union government while domestic travelers arriving in the state shall either be fully vaccinated or carry a negative RT-PCR test report valid for 72 hours, said an official notification.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said earlier in the day that passengers from South Africa, where cases of the new variant have been found, will be quarantined and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

Any person not following CAB will be fined Rs 500, new guidelines issued by the government said.

If such violation by a person takes place on the premises of an organization which is supposed to impose CAB, it will be fined Rs 10,000.

If any organization itself fails to follow CAB, it will face a fine of Rs 50,000, and frequent violations of rules will lead to its closure for the period of the pandemic.

Violation of rules in private taxis or in public transport vehicles will lead to fine of Rs 500, while owner of the transport agency shall be fined Rs 10,000.

Full vaccination would be mandatory for using any means of public transport, the notification said.

The universal pass of the state government will be valid proof of full vaccination (having taken two doses).

At public programs, shows or events, whether ticketed or non-ticketed, full vaccination would be mandatory for organizers as well as participants/viewers.

Shops, malls and other locations where any service is provided, employees as well as customers will have to be fully vaccinated.

For those below 18 years of age (and hence not vaccinated), government or school-issued photo identity cards would be necessary.

Adult persons who could not take the vaccine for medical reasons should carry a medical certificate.

Gatherings in enclosed space will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity while those in open places will be allowed with 25 per cent capacity.

On Saturday reported 889 new coronavirus positive cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the tally to 66,33,612 and the death toll to 1,40,908, state health officials said.

The state had added 852 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours preceding Friday.

Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:42 [IST]