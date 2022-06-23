OIC’s double standards on religiophobias stand exposed

India has often criticised the selective criticism by the OIC and also said that the grouping shouldn't interfere in India's internal matters

New Delhi, Jun 23: India rejected the criticism by the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and said that the efforts to combat religiophobia will not succeed if the rising hatred against Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists are ignored.

India's Permanent Representative T S Tirumurti told the General Assembly, that it is time that the UN member states condemned hatred against non-Abrahamic religions as well and stop being selective in combating religiophobias.

India has several times in the past criticised the OIC for meddling in India's internal affairs. The OIC has been selective in its criticism. Look at how the Sikhs and Hindus have been targeted in Afghanistan over the years, but the OIC remains mum on the issue. It has also failed to comment on the atrocities that were meted out to the Kashmiri Pandits and also the recent spate of selective killings.

The OIC has made it a point to comment on almost all India related issues. In May, India hit out at the grouping after it commented on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir which would pave the way for elections to be held.

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott campaign was launched last year September by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) nexus against India as well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

The campaign was supported by the troll factories of Turkey and Pakistan. It was the first open campaign by MB through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, dubbed as QTPi. While it had all the characteristics of propaganda, including the liberal use of fake pics and videos, it was not ordinary propaganda.

It appears as a strength test for Muslim Brotherhood, as it put several of the news media from its arsenal to use, including the jewel Al Jazeera, risking their credibility. The sheer resource MB-led QTPi deployed in this fake news-driven propaganda made it abundantly clear that not only Brotherhood has arrived in India, but it also intends to stay, the report said.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells Oneindia that earlier Pakistan used to rely on the UAE and Saudi Arabia to drum up an anti-India narrative. However India's foreign policy has shifted and New Delhi has close allies in Saudi and the UAE, which has made Pakistan shift focus to Turkey, the official also said.

Tirumurti further said that there cannot be double standards on religiophobias if you truly want to combat hate. "Aberrations are dealt with within our legal framework and we reject selective outrage from outside, especially when they are motivated and pursuing a divisive agenda just as we heard today's references against India by OIC," he also said

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:45 [IST]