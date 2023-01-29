Odisha Health Minister Naba Das airlifted to Bhubaneswar hospital

Russia’s wealthy lawmaker who 'criticised Putin' dies after falling off hotel window in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar, Jan 29: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who is critically injured after being shot at by police personnel near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, was airlifted to Bhubaneswar.

An ambulance carrying State Health Minister Naba Das left for a private hospital from Bhubaneswar airport.

Odisha Health Minister Das was reportedly fired at him by an assistant sub-inspector near Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The incident occurred around 12.30 pm.

The assistant sub-inspector shot from a point-blank range, according to a report by A NI. Odisha health and family welfare minister and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was on his way to attend an event.

The minister has sustained injuries to his chest as the cop shot two rounds, NDTV reported. He was rushed to a hospital and was airlifted to Bhubaneswar, the report said citing a witness. Another police officer has been injured.

Bhubaneswar | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condemns the attack on State Health Minister Naba Das.



He visited him at the private hospital where he is under medical treatment



CM has directed Crime Branch to take up the investigation in the case. pic.twitter.com/74lrwrP1Qo — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," NDTV quotes Brajrajnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gupteswar Bhoi as saying. The motive behind the firing has not been revealed yet.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Apollo hospital and held a discussion with Health Secretary and other officials.

"This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," advocate and eyewitness Ram Mohan Rao told ANI.

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw a police personnel running away after shooting from close range. Minister to be air lifted to Bhubaneswar," he added.