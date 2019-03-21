Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya jobs 2019: Apply for 878 Principal, Teaching posts

Bhubaneswar, Mar 21: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has invited applications for the recruitment of 878 PGT, TGT, PET Posts. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 14.03.2019 and before 15.04.2019.

The candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria for different posts and they may go for online application after being satisfied that he/she is eligible for the posts as per stipulated eligibility criteria.

Candidates are required to apply online through website www.oavs.in at the link available on this site. No other means / mode of submission of applications will be accepted.

Post Name: Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), PET, Computer Teacher

No. of Vacancies : 878

Job Location : Odisha

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Under Graduate, Post Graduate, B.E / B.Tech, B.Ed or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit

Principal:

Minimum Age: 32 years

Maximum Age: 50 years

Other Posts:

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 32 years

Salary Details:

Principal: Rs. 67,700/-

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT): Rs. 47,600/-

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT): Rs. 44,900/-

PET: Rs. 35, 400/-

Computer Teacher: Rs. 13,900/-

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test and Interview.

Application fee:

Candidates applying for Principal Post : Rs. 1500/-

For Other Posts : Rs. 1000/-

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 14.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 15.04.2019

