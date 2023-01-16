AAP vs LG fight again and this is time it is on Gandhi Jayanti

Not surprised if Nathuram Godse is portrayed as hero: Mahatma's great grandson on 'Gandhi Godse -Ek Yudh'

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mahatma's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi's response to upcoming movie 'Gandhi Godse -Ek Yudh'.

Mumbai, Jan 16: Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has indicated that he is not interested to watch director Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming flick 'Gandhi Godse -Ek Yudh', saying that he doesn't intend to see films that glorify murderers.

"I'm not surprised because for them Godse is a hero, and if they portray him as a hero, it should not surprise any of us. But I cannot comment on the merits or the demerits of the film because I haven't seen it and I don't intend to see films which glorify murderers," ANI quoted Tushar Gandhi as saying.

The trailer of 'Gandhi Godse -Ek Yudh' was dropped recently and has met with a good response from cinephiles. "It is a very well thought out game plan and all these characters have been given the role to perform and they performed the role according to their queues and their timelines. The same director portrayed Baapu in a very wrong manner in his film Bhagat Singh, so it's not surprising that he would make a film glorifying Godse," Gandhi added.

The film also stars Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and actor Chinmay Mandlekar, who was hailed for his performance in 'The Kashmir Files', as Nathuram Godse in the lead roles.

In the trailer, Nathuram Godse is seen expressing his anguish over the massacre of Hindus by Muslim mobs and questioning Gandhiji for failing to speak for the majority.

Godse then feels that Gandhi has become bigger than the government and country and killing him is the only solution. However, he is shocked to hear that MK Gandhi had survived the assassination attempt and the conversation between the two begins.

The makers have claimed that it is the clash of two ideologies. The movie has two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman.

'Gandhi Godse -Ek Yudh' is scheduled for release on January 26 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's mega-budget flick 'Pathaan'.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 17:22 [IST]