Bishop repeatedly raped nun says police, summon him on Sep 19

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12: The Kerala police in an affidavit before the Kerala High Court said that the evidence available suggests that Bishop Franco Mulakkal committed rape repeatedly.

The police said that he had raped the nun repeatedly for two years. During the course of investigation so far conducted and the evidence available it is revealed that Bishop Franco committed unnatural offence and committed rape repeatedly.

The affidavit comes in the wake of mounting pressure for the arrest of the Bishop. A call would taken today on whether to go ahead with the arrest or not. However prior to his arrest, he is likely to be summoned by the police for questioning. On the other hand, the nun's brother alleged that he had been offered Rs 5 crore if the complaint is withdrawn.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash told reporters that a notice may be issued to Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese to appear before the investigating team.

On Monday, the Kerala High Court had directed the state government to inform it of the steps taken by the special investigation team probing the case of alleged rape of the nun by the Bishop.

To appear on September 19:

Meanwhile the Kerala police have asked Bishop Franco Mullakal to appear before the investigating team on September 19, Inspector General of police Vijay Sakhare said on Wednesday.

The decision to summon the clergyman was taken after a meeting chaired by Sakhare, IG (Ernakulam range), which was also attended by Kottayam District Superintendent of Police Harisankar and Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash amid mounting pressure on police to initiate action against Mullakal.

The nun had recently sought the urgent intervention of the Vatican for justice and demanded the bishop's removal as the head of the Jalandhar diocese, questioning why the church was "closing its eyes to the truth" when she mustered the courage to make public her sufferings.

In a scathing letter to the Vatican that was made available to the media Tuesday, the nun also asked will the Church be able to give back what she has lost. She alleged that Bishop Franco Mulakkal was using "political and money power" to bury the case against him.

She had accused the clergyman of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.