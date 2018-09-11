Rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal cries foul, says those against the church are using nuns

New Delhi, Sep 11: Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused by a nun of raping her, termed the allegations against him as a "conspiracy", saying those against the church are using "these sisters".

Members of various Catholic reformation organisations took to the streets in Kerala on Saturday to protest the alleged laxity in the probe into a complaint of rape filed by a nun against Bishop Mulakkal.

"Police questioned me for 9 hours. They took her statement too and there were contradictions. They (police) are studying it as to who is speaking truth. I have heard they are (nuns) protesting. It's their right to protest," Bishop Franco Mulakkal told news agency ANI.

"I feel there are people who are against the church, they are using these sisters. This is a conspiracy and several people are taking advantage of the situation, they are putting sisters at the forefront," he added.

The Kerala nun, who had accused the Bishop of raping her multiple times, on Tuesday (Sep 11) wrote a letter to The Vatican seeking justice into rape case.

In a seven-page letter addressed to the Apostolic Nunciature, the nun alleged that Mulakkal is using money power to scuttle the complaint against him.

As per a report from ANI, the nun also described the ordeal she allegedly went through at the hands of the bishop, as well as the trauma that she has been facing ever since she spoke about the abuse.

In her complaint lodged with Kottayam district police, the nun accused Mulakkal of raping and having unnatural sex with her multiple times between 2014 and 2016. On Monday, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken by the special investigation team of the Kerala Police probing the case.