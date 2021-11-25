Noida airport in depth: India to get first net zero emission airport

The need for the project:

The need for the project arises from the constraints encountered by the present IGI Airport, Delhi in terms of catering to increasing demand of the NCR Region.

Increasing air traffic and spurt in the rate of domestic and international passengers have stretched the operations of IGI Airport in terms of facilities and space. Thus, the need for a second international airport became imperative for improving the standards of airport operations and services in theNCR region.

Yamuna Expressway IndustrialDevelopment Authority (YEIDA)2 has been appointed as the nodal agency by the UP State Government for managing the project.

The International Airport near Jewar will be developed as an Aviation Hub which is conceived to provide all the modern, efficient and hi-tech facilities. The airport area when fully operational is expected to have Aero and Non-Aero activities along with with MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) facilities.

A special focus of this grand vision has been on the state of Uttar Pradesh that is witnessing the development of multiple new international airports including the recently inaugurated

Kushinagar airport and the under construction international airport at Ayodhya.

With the development of the proposed airport, industrial and infrastructure investment is expected to boost the economic state of the region4 which would lead to an increase in the employment opportunities for the affected population. The development of airport would also lead to enhancement in the manufacturing and export sector. The proposed site is located close to major tourist attractions like Vrindavan, Agra, Mathura5 which will enable the tourism sector to perform significantly well in the region.

Size, location, connectivity:

The present project envisages an area of land requirement measuring to 3500 acres6. In the first phase of development, only 1327 hectares of land would be developed.

Noida International Airport is strategically located, which is at a road distance of about 72 km from IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad respectively, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra.

Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport. The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and airport in only 21 minutes.

Budget:

The airport is to be developed on Public Private Partnership model7 (PPP). The State government and YEIDA have assured that funds for land acquisition are available and the process is expected to proceed smoothly.

The projected cost of the proposed project is estimated around Rs. 15000- 20000 Crore. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of around Rs. 10,050 crore.

The airport will house two passenger terminals.

Terminal 1 will have a capacity of 30 million10 passengers per year and Terminal 2 will have a capacity of 40 million passengers per year. The terminals will be interconnected to facilitate the transfer of passengers, minimize walking distances and reduce environmental impact. The Inter- terminal connector is important to ensure flexibility for airlines and their operations.

Terminal 1 will be built in two stages - the first for 12 million passengers per year and the second with an additional capacity for 18 million passengers per year.

This phase is scheduled to be completed by the year 2024. Terminal 2 will also be built in two stages - with a first stage capacity of 12 million passengers per year and second stage capacity of 18 million passengers per.

Delivering the best connecting time:

NIA is introducing a swing-aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights form the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process - delivering the best connecting time.

NIA has the potential to become a key air cargo gateway for North India11. The airport will develop an ecosystem that consists of the state-of-the-art infrastructure and product offerings supported by best-in-class procedures.

The NIA masterplan includes provisions for an integrated and seamless road, rail, bus, and metro connectivity.12 Some of the key strategic connectivity points comprise the metro extension from Noida to NIA as well as an airport station for the planned High Speed Rail Link from Delhi to Varanasi. Yamuna Expressway will also connect NIA to the NCR region and city of Agra that hosts one of the seven wonders of the world - the Taj Mahal.

Ground Transportation Center (GTC):

NIA will develop a multi-modal transit hub at the Ground Transportation Center to provide seamless connectivity between various public and private modes of transport. The GTC will house metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking along with large concourse area housing commercial spaces, restaurants, and lounges. The Ground Transportation Centre (GTC)13 will be a one of its kind, multi- level building structure, located centrally and will be developed in subsequent stages.

Real Estate Development:

The land use planning reserves 167 acres14 of land along the main access to airport for real estate development. The real estate land is positioned to benefit from the footfall at the airport and is located close to the transportation centres.

It will be India's first net-zero emissions airport. It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as forest park using trees from the project site. NIA will preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport.

Airports are gateways15 of global connectivity and form the cornerstone of creating strategic economic hubs. Development of an airport leads to construction of commercial and residential real estate closer to the airport and can transform the economic geography of the region. With this airport, Uttar Pradesh is poised to become the only state in India to have five international airports.