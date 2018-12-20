No provision in Constitution to deal with anti-nationals says Centre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Constitution does not have any provision to deal with anti-nationals raising slogans against India, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said, admitting some residents in Jammu and Kashmir have been influenced by elements inimical to national interests.

Ahir said in Rajya Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border for more than two and half decades.

"The Constitution of India does not have any provision to deal with anti-nationalists raising slogans against India, stone pelting on Indian Army and paramilitary forces etc.

However, such offenders are dealt with as per the provisions of relevant laws applicable in Jammu and Kashmir," he said replying a written question.

The Union minister of state for home was replying to a question on whether there are two kinds of people in Jammu and Kashmir -- one are nationalists and others are anti-nationalists.Ahir also said some local residents have been influenced by elements inimical to national interests and indulge in undesirable activities.