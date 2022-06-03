YouTube
    No mining, factories in 1 km of national parks and sanctuaries: Supreme Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 03: There can be no mining or factories in a 1 kilometre radius around wildlife sanctuaries, the Supreme Court has said. The court also issued several directives on regulating activities in and around eco-sensitive zones across the country.

    No mining, factories in 1 km of national parks and sanctuaries: Supreme Court
    Representational Image

    Manufacturing and similar activities underway along these zones will go only with the approval of the Chief Conservator of Forests, the SC said.

    Further the court said that the Chief Conservator of each state will prepare a list of existing structures that comes under the eco-sensitive zone designation and submit it within three months to the court.

    The court also said that there can be no mining within wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
    X