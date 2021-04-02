Challenges from within: How would Karnataka CM deal with his senior minister’s rebellion?

No exams for classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka: Oral tests for classes 6 to 9

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 02: Karnataka has decided to do away with exams for classes 1 to 5. In the case of the classes 6 to 9 oral tests would be held due to the pandemic.

A Deccan Herald report while citing sources Sid that all these years the exams were held for grade 4th and above. Up to grade 3 the students would have been promoted on the basis of their learning levels.

However it is now impossible to conduct exams for even grade 4 and 5 as there were no offline classes held for those children, the report further added.

The report also said that two models were suggested. One was to assess students' learning level based on their performance in unit tests conducted all these days and the second was to conduct a viva vova by calling students in batches each day.

There are many private schools affiliated to the state board that are already conducting exams. In the case of these schools the revised guidelines would not apply.