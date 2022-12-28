No country for women: In dramatic clip Afghan professor tears up diplomas one by one

OnePlus to launch its Smart TV on September 26: Offers, features and what will be the cost?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: In a dramatic video, a Kabul University professor was seen on television tearing up his diplomas.

The professor is seen on television tearing his diplomas one by one while stating that he does not accept this education if my mother and sister cannot study in Afghanistan. The clip was shared by Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy advisor to the Minister of Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees.

"Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan," she said on Twitter while sharing the clip.

Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan —



“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6 — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022

"From today I don't need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can't study, then I DON'T accept this education," she said while quoting the professor. Nasimi currently works as an executive director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan, a group that promotes understanding and support for Afghanistan in the United Kingdom.

Male students show solidarity with #LetHerLearn in Afghanistan

The Taliban was back in power last August after being out for nearly two decades. The Taliban post the 9/11 attack was driven out by the United States, which last year made a hasty exit, following which a massive humanitarian crisis was seen.

After taking over the Taliban had promised not to be the Taliban of the past. It had promised an inclusive rule and said that it would be softer.

However last week, the Afghanistan government banned university education for women across the country and this in turn led to widespread criticism.

"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice,"a letter by Neda Mohammad, Minister of Higher Education said.

The ban was followed by several changes in rules in the universities. This included gender segregated classrooms and entrances. Further women were only permitted to be taught by women professors or old men.

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since Afghanistan takeover

The Taliban has also banned teenage girls across the country from secondary education. The intake in the universities has been severely limited too.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10:03 [IST]