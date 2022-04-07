Pakistan SC to resume hearing on dismissal of no-trust vote against Imran Khan, dissolution of Parliament

No comment, but keeping an eye on it: India on political turmoil in Pakistan

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 7: India refused to comment on the ongoing political turmoil in neighbouring Pakistan, saying it is an "internal matter" of that country, but noted that it is keeping an eye on the developments in Islamabad.

"It is their internal matter. I do not have any comment to make on this. We are keeping an eye on it but we do not comment on internal matters (of any country)," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

At a press meet, he was asked to comment on the political developments in Islamabad. Pakistan witnessed political upheaval after the deputy speaker of the country's parliament on Sunday blocked a no-confidence motion against beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Subsequently, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the parliament to pave the way for the holding of early elections.

Meanwhile, in a major setback to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the rejection of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the National Assembly.

According to Pakistan's Samaa News, a bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the Deputy Speaker's ruling on the no-confidence vote unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment. The court set aside the ruling and the steps taken after it including the dissolution of the National Assembly, the report said.

Pakistan's opposition parties had approached the Supreme Court challenging the deputy speaker's decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Khan. The court is yet to pronounce its verdict on the issue.

Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 22:07 [IST]