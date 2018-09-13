NITI Aayog Vice Chairman feels mass movement required to deal with ‘conflict of interest'

New Delhi, Sep 12: Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar feels that instead of making law to deal with 'conflict of interest', there is a need to start mass movement. When Mahatma Gandhi used to live at the house of industrialist Ghanshyam Das Bidla national interest and people's interest was primary. But they had been left behind with the changing time. He suggested constitutional amendment by understanding the definition of 'conflict of interest'.

Vice Chairman of National Institutional for Transforming India (NITI), that had replaced Yojna Aayog, Rajiv Kumar said that just making law would not serve the purpose. There are laws against dowry still dowry is prevalent. There are SC/ST act but atrocities against them still continuing. He said even PM Modi wants that instead of making such laws on these issues collective voice of people should reach Parliament. He stressed that malnutrition is a big issue and campaign is being run against and thousands of crorse have been spent but still 38 per cent people in the country are malnutrition because no movement has been initiated against it.

He asked that if any law has to be made against 'conflict of interest' then under which institution it would be made, it must be clarified. It also needs to be clarified if it will be made under law ministry or company affairs ministry and if it is made under NITI Aayog who will take care of it. It must also be clarified that where and how it is defined in the constitution of India or what constitutional amendment will be required to assimilate.

Rajiv Kumar said that conflict of interest is very common among the policies of the people's interest and this is spread all across the country. See for instance National Medical Commission Bill got struck in Parliament due to conflict of interest. Speaking on the occasion of an even organized by Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India Rajiv Kumar said that National Medical Commission Bill has been sent to Parliamentary Standing Committee but he is doubtful about this bill getting passed because owners of medical college in southern India are MPs. He said that it is impossible to talk about reforms in India because vested interests are attached with it. This bills talks about regularization of medial fees but it is being opposed.