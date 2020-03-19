  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya: Delhi court denies stay on death warrants, execution set for 5:30 am tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts seeking a stay on their execution scheduled for March 20.

    Nirbhaya: Delhi court denies stay on death warrants, execution set for 5:30 am tomorrow

    The convicts had requested that their execution be stopped, claiming that they still had legal remedies left.

    "No legal remedies are pending as of now. Pawan and Akshay's second mercy was also not entertained by the President of India," Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad told the court.

    On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

    More PATIALA HOUSE COURT News

    Read more about:

    patiala house court dismissed nirbhaya gang rape

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X