Nirbhaya convict's plea to be heard by SC tomorrow

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the plea of death row convict Mukesh Kumar in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

    A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna would hear the plea at 12.30 pm tomorrow.

    Earlier, Chief Justice SA Bobde asked Mukesh's counsel to mention the plea before its mentioning officer on Monday itself.

    If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing could be more urgent than this, the CJI said.

    The mercy plea of 32-year-old Singh was dismissed by the President on January 17.

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 18:47 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
