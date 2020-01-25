Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh has moved the Supreme Court Supreme Court challenging rejection of mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On December 17, President Kovind had rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea. His curative petition has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

As the Delhi government told the High Court that the four rapists will not be hanged on January 22, the Patiala House court subsequently gave a new date for their death warrant - February 1. The four convicts- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) are housed in Jail No. 3 where they will be hanged.