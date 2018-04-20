NIA judge who delivered Mecca Masjid verdict applies for VRS

Ravinder Reddy, the judge who delivered the verdict in the Mecca Masjid case has now applied for voluntary retirement. He had tendered his resignation a few hours after the verdict. His application was however rejected by the acting Chief Justice.

While rejecting his resignation, Reddy was told to resume duties. He attended the NIA court and conducted proceedings on Thursday. His resignation was rejected as it was not in the proper format.

Sources pointed out that his leave application was rejected in view of the ongoing inquiry of the Vigilance wing of the High Court against him, for his alleged involvement in corruption cases said Deccan Chronicle in a report.

