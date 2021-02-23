The lady terrorists of Kashmir: Tough nuts with patronage from the state

NIA court frames charges against Asiya Andrabi for sedition, conspiracy, waging war against India

New Delhi, Feb 23: A Special NIA court today framed charges against Kashmiri separatist, Asiya Andrabi for waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

In December, the court had ordered framing of charges against Andrabi and her two associates. The case relates to allegedly waging war against the country with support from Pakistan, including terror entities there.

Andrabi, who was chief of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Milat (Daughters of Nation), was accused of being involved in conspiracy and acts to "severely destabilize the sovereignty and integrity of India", along with the two women associates.

The NIA had said that the accused persons were found involved in the conspiracy and acts to severely destabilize the sovereignty and integrity of India.

By their activities on cyberspace they were running a concerted campaign to solicit support of Pakistani establishment which inter-alia included arranging support from terrorist entities from Pakistan, it said.

The NIA, on directions of the Union Home Ministry, registered a case against them as well as the organisation.

According to the FIR, Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were actively running the terrorist organization -- named ''Dukhtaran-E-Millat'' (DEM), which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the UAPA.

They were using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India, the NIA said.

DEM through Aasiya Andrabi openly advocated secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India and called for Jihad and use of violence against the country, it said.

During investigation Andrabi admitted that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources and Duktaran-e-Milat had been organising protests by Muslim women in the valley. Asiya Andrabi was confronted with evidence regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onwards through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali.