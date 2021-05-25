Why has the Lankan MP’s links to Kasargod come under the ambit of the Indian agencies

NIA chargesheet reveals big details of narco smuggling route between Pak-Gujarat-Punjab

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a narcotics case that arose out of Gujarat.

The NIA charged on Indresh Kumar following the seizure of narcotics at Salaya, Gujarat. The case was initially registered by the Gujarat ATS following the arrest of Aziz Abdul Bhagad in 2018. A total of 4.949 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 14.94 lakh was seized from him.

During the course of the investigation seven more persons-Rafik Adam Sumra, Nazir Ahmad, Arshad Abdul Razak Sota @ Raju Dubai, Manzoor Ahmad, Razak Adam Sumra, Karim Md.Siraj and Sunil Vithal Barmase were arrested.

Metro cities serve as prime destinations for narcotics; NCB taking action: MHA

The NIA said that Sota and two absconding Pakistan nationals-Hajisaab and Nabi Baksh had entered into a criminal conspiracy in Dubai to smuggle 500 kilograms of heroin from Pakistan to Gujarat by sea route.

The heroin was brought by Pakistan nationals in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the tIndian territorial waters, 7 miles from the Jhakau Port in Kutch, Gujarat. The consignment was delivered to an Indian vessel Nagani Mustafa belonging to Bhagad who had pilfered 05 kilograms of heroin from the consignment and concealed it in a pit near Sadosala village in Gujarat.

Investigation has further revealed that 300 Kgs of the narcotic drugs consignment concealed in sacks of cumin and suva was transported through Akshar Transport to Amritsar, Punjab by accused Nazir Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad (both residents of J&K) and wanted accused Simranjit Singh Sandhu. The last consignment of 200 kg of Heroin was delivered by Razak Adam Sumra to Karim Md. Siraj and Sunil.

They delivered it to Indresh Kumar in Gandhidham. The consignment was loaded and concealed between the wooden panels in a truck that belonged to Nishad who then delivered the same to Simranjit Singh Sandhu at Amritsar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8:12 [IST]