    New Delhi, Nov 6: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against five persons of the terror group, NSCN (K), in connection with an abduction case.

    NIA charges 5 from terror group NSCN (SK) in abduction case

    The case relates to the abduction of an employee of Bharti Infra Projects Limited for ransom. The employee was kidnapped by NSCN(K) cadres at the behest of Gaisinglung Meiringmei, Deputy Secretary (Revenue), NSCN(K) in order to illegaly extort Rs.1 crore, for his release, to finance the activities of terrorist organisation,NSCN K for waging war against the State. He was released on May 12 2018 after a ransom of Rs 25 lakh was paid.

    Investigations established that the cadres of the NSCN (K) conspired to kidnap the employee of Bhartiya Infra Projects Limited, which is enagaged in making of tunnels railway line in Manipur. The entire conspiracy was hatched by NSCN K leaders based in Meghalaya.The ransom extorted was meant to purchase arms and ammunition for furthering the activities of terrorist organisation to wage war against the State. Around Rs 15 lacs of ransom money was recovered during the investigation of the case.

    Those chargesheeted include Gaisinglung Meiringmei, Khamjang Rongmei, Dimchuingam Ruangmei, Ganthoulung Rongmei and Tanthaoliu Gonmei.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 6:13 [IST]
