NIA attaches inter-college belonging to commander of banned outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: The National Investigation Agency has attached immovable property and land in Jharkhand belonging to a self styled commander of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, a banned organisation.

An inter-college and 245 decimals of land were attached by the NIA at Jharkhand's Chatra district. Officials tell OneIndia that the self styled commander Gopal Singh Bhokta is involved in raising illegal money through extortions and illegal collection of levy through his banned organisation, TPC.

The property has been attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as proceeds of terrorism, officials also said. The immovable property attached is the Gopal Singh Bhokta Inter Mahavidyalay. 245 decimals of land too have been attached.

The funds of the TPC have been under the scanner of the agencies for long. In 2018 while issuing a statement said, NIA conducted searches at 15 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with LWE Terror funding case. Fifteen teams of NIA assisted by Jharkhand police carried out searches at the residences and offices of managers of different companies associated with purchase and transport of coal in Amrapali and Magadh coalfields for their alleged role in providing funds to (banned) LWE organisation TPC (Tritiya Prastuti Committee).

While the NIA probe has unearthed a lot of details, the Enforcement Directorate too had pointed out about the extortion racket and protection money being paid by some industrialists to the naxalites.

Further the big role played by the NGOs too came under the scanner, with the ED saying that these organisations helped channelise funds for the naxalites.

The 2019 raids were linked to a naxal funding case and during the raids cash to the tune of Rs 1 crore was recovered. Cash was recovered both in Indian and Singapore currency.

The material seized related to the payments made to the Amrapali and Magadh Area Committee of TPC.

The NIA during the raids seized incriminating material, which included documents related to payments made to Amrapali and Magadh Area Committee of TPC, bank account details and fixed deposits, deduction of levy amount, computers, hard discs, mobiles containing accounts of companies, diaries containing entries of money paid to TPC and PLFI (Peoples Liberation Front of India), cash worth Rs 68 lacs besides 10,000 Singapore dollars and $1300 along with Rs 86,000 demonetised currency notes.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 9:25 [IST]