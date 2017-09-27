News website reports on half-naked girls in Madurai temple, gets threat calls

In a bizarre custom reported from Tamil Nadu, minor girls are made to stay bare-chested for a fortnight at Yezhaikatha Amman temple in Madurai.

A local editor-in-chief of news website who reported the incident has complained that she has been receiving threatening calls ever since it ran a story on a bizarre ritual. The website ran a story on a the ritual in which 'half-naked' teenaged and younger girls are forced to live inside a temple under the supervision of a priest. She has lodged a formal complaint with the Coimbatore police, giving all the phone numbers from where she received the threatening calls.

However, an official team, which inspected the temple ritual in the wake of a news story, advised the girls to cover their shoulders with a shawl. The team found that it was an ancient tradition but there was no evidence of sexual abuse or harassment inside the temple.

A temple in Vellalur village of Madurai district follows this ancient tradition where the priest selects seven girls between ages of 10 and 14 to live in the temple for a fortnight. The girls are forced to remain bare-chested and cover their upper body only with jewellery and flowers.

According to the temple's tradition, the priest selected the seven girls and 'offered' them to the deity for a fortnight beginning the last Tuesday in the Tamil month of Aavani.

OneIndia News