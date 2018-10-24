  • search

New team formed to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

By
    New Delhi, Oct 24: Interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao has set up a new three-member team to probe the charges of corruption against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana

    The new team comprises, CBI DIG Tarun Gauba, SP Satish Dagar and Joint Director V Murugesan. 

    CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. PTI file photo
    CBI Officials claimed that transfers will have no bearing on investigations and they are on track. Tarun Gauba had earlier probed the Dera Sacha Sauda case.

    Also Read: CBI Director Alok Vernma's key aide transferred to Port Blair

    Earlier, after sending CBI Director Alok Verma on leave, his key aide Dy SP Ajay Bassi has been transferred to Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar. Also, deputy inspector general Manish Sinha and additional SP SS Gum were transferred. All of them have been transferred "in public interest", the CBI order said.

    Gum has been moved to Jabalpur. Sinha has been transferred to Nagpur.

