CBI Director Alok Vernma's key aide transferred to Port Blair

New Delhi, Oct 24: After sending CBI Director Alok Verma on leave, his key aide Dy SP Ajay Bassi has been transferred to Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar on Wednesday.

According to reports, Dy SP Ajay Bassi was investing bribery case against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Also, Additional SP CBI SS Gum has been transferred and posted as CBI, ACB Jabalpur.

After taking charge the CBI Interim Director Nageshwar Rao has changed the entire team probing the bribery case against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

CBI DIG MAnish Kumar Sinha, DIG Taurn Gauba, DIG Jasbir Singh, DIG Anish Prasad, DIG KR Chaurasia, HoB Ram Gopal and SP Satish Dagar have been transferred. They were probing the case against CBI's Rakesh Asthana. pic.twitter.com/jOEkOMld9m — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

CBI's JD (P)Arun Kumar Sharma, A Sai Manohar, HoZ V Murugesan and DIG Amit Kumar have been transferred/posted. They were a part of the team probing the case against CBI's Rakesh Asthana. pic.twitter.com/VWgI8KgkWU — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

The case was under the anti-corruption headquarters zone, which was under the powerful joint director AK Sharma. He too has been transferred internally.