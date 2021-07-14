New health minister, Mandaviya gives factual analysis on availability of vaccines

How effective is Sputnik V: New study shows it is effective against new variants

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: The new health minister of India Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to give a factual analysis of the availability of vaccines against COVID-19.

To enable vaccination through government and private hospitals, 11.46 crore vaccine doses were made available to the state governments and union territories in the month of June and this availability has been increased to 13.50 crore in the month of July.

The central government had informed the states on June 19, 2021, about how many doses of the vaccine would be made available in the states in July. After this, on June 27 and July 13, the states were informed about the availability of vaccines every day for the first and second fortnights of July, he also said.

Constant progress in our fight against #COVID19



💉 38.76 cr. vaccine doses administered

🏥 More than 3.01 cr. recoveries till date

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 41,000 patients recovered in last 24 hours

⛑️ 97.28% recovery rate



Follow COVID protocol, wear masks, keep distance & get #vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/qSEqgYvXzI — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 14, 2021

The batch wise vaccines were given in advance and hence the states know very well; and when and in what quantity they would get the doses. This was done by the Centre so that the state governments could vaccinate people right up to the district level through proper planning.

He said that the if this information has already been provided by the Centre in advance and despite this we are seeing long queues, then it is a clear case for mismanagement and we know who is the reason for the same.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 14:19 [IST]