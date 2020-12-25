Nepal crisis will not come in the way of bi-lateral ties with India: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 25: India has said that the decision by K P Oli to dissolve Parliament is Nepal's internal affair.

We have noted the recent political developments in Nepal. These are internal matters for Nepal to decide as per its democratic process, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said.

While the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) heads for a split, official sources tell OneIndia that this will not come in the way of the developmental works with Nepal. There has been a thaw in ties with Nepal recently and the source also also said that the bi-lateral will continue with Nepal.

India's stand is in stark contrast to what China feels about the crisis in Nepal. After meeting with President Bidya Devi, Bhandari, Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi is also said to have met with Prime Minister, K P Oli's rival, P K Dahal aka Prachanda, who os the co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

The meeting with Bhandari took place two days after the President signed off on Prime Minister K P Oli Sharma's recommendation to dissolve Parliament. Oli's decision to dissolve Parliament would given him a smooth run up to the elections and he would also split the Nepal Communist Party.

The split is something that China has been trying to avert. The Nepal Communist Party was formed around 3 years back with the merger of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda's Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre.

On an earlier occasion, Hou was successful in convincing both sides to patch up. However over the last few months the Chinese envoy has been less successful especially after Beijing indicated that it was not averse to a change of prime minister if the communist party intact.