Do you need a booster shot? What AIIMS chief says

NEET PG Counselling: Delhi Resident Doctors' Association calls off strike on Dec 29

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 28: AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has decided to take back the decision of strike on 29th December. The decision comes hours after the RDA representatives met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"...Assuring the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest...AIIMS Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on December 29. All services to be continued as normal...," read the official statement released by AIIMS Delhi RDA.

Intensifying their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, a large number of resident doctors on Tuesday protested on the premises of Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, even as police personnel were deployed to ensure maintenance of law and order.

The protest, a day earlier had taken a dramatic turn, as medics and police personnel had faced off in streets, with both sides claiming several persons suffered injury in the ensuing melee.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 20:08 [IST]