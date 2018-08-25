NCPCR to hand over a report to transport ministry making seat belt in school buses compulsory

New Delhi, Aug 25: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which is part of Union Women and Child Development ministry, has discussed security of children while commuting from home to school and school to home with education secretaries and transport secretaries of different states, experts on the matter and additional director general of police (transport). This exercise was done in view of growing number of accident of school buses and vans.

The NCPCR has emphasized on seat belts in the school vans and busses besides holding bus owners, school owners and trusties of schools responsible for any accidents and negligence. As per the NCPCR chairperson Stuti Kakkar, children are more sensitive towards exploitation and misbehavior so special arrangements should be made for such things not to occur. "We must also pay attentions to children falling prey to road accidents," Kakkar said. She said that there have been instances when the arrangement of transport has been given to such employees who are accused of sexual harassment and exploitation. In the increasing number of road accidents parents and guardians too are equally responsible in many ways.

NCPCR member secretary Priyank Kanungo said that NCPCR is concerned to the safety and security of 19 crore children out of which seven crore children go to private schools. He said that the way exploitation of children is increasing, the responsibility of students should also be fixed.

Kanungo said that several suggestions have come up that included making seat belts compulsory in the busses plying students to schools and home on which manufacturers will be contacted. He said that when arrangements can be made in foreign countries why not in India. Tough action on the use of poor condition of busses will also be initiated. The NCPCR also prepared a certificate course on safety of children under which school management and staff will be trained. A report in this regard will be handed over to Union road and transport ministry. Kanungo said that the NCPCR will take cognizance on the suggestion made by the Supreme Court in this regard.