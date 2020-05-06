  • search
    MHA orders West Bengal to allow cross-border transport to Bangladesh

    New Delhi, May 06: In what could be a fresh flashpoint between the Centre and the West Bengal government amid the ongoing lockdown, the Home Ministry has written to the state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha saying the state government is not allowing the movement of international cargo, which violates the orders issued under the Disaster Management Act.

    The "unilateral action" of the West Bengal government to stop cross-border movement of essential goods will have larger implications for the Indian government with regard to its legal binding international commitments, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote.

    ''No state or UT will stop movement of cargo for cross-border land trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. West Bengal govt yet to send compliance report on supply of essential goods through Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangla borders,'' Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote.

    He said,''Large number of truck drivers while returning from Bangladesh have not been allowed to cross into India. Large number of trucks carrying essential supplies to Bangladesh stranded at different border crossing points.''

    Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 49,391 on Wednesday, 6 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 33,514 active cases across the country, while 1,694 people have died. As many as 14,182 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
