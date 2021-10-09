NCB raids Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri's house and office in cruise ship drug case

Mumbai, Oct 9: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the cruise ship drug case, an official said.

"The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatri's residence and office in Bandra here this morning," he told the PTI.

The producer's name came up during the interrogation of Achit Kumar, one of the accused who was arrested in the drugs seizure case earlier, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Esplanade court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Dhamecha. "Not appropriate to reserve the order," the judge said, rejecting the application, adding that it was not maintainable.

The court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others arrested in the case in 14-day judicial remand after their NCB custody ended.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, opposed the bail applications of the three accused.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested these three along with some others over the last weekend after raiding the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening. The central agency had claimed to have recovered drugs from the ship.

Story first published: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 12:32 [IST]