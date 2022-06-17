YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    National Herald case: ED allows Rahul's request to defer his questioning to June 20

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: The ED has allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to personal reasons, officials said on Thursday.

    National Herald case: ED allows Rahuls request to defer his questioning to June 20
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19-related issues.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Know all about
    Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul (51) spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths over the last three days, where he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Comments

    More NATIONAL HERALD SCAM News  

    Read more about:

    national herald scam enforcement directorate rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X