    Nagrota attack: Def Ministry forms panel to probe death of Major Akshay Girish

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 3: The Defence Ministry has set up a panel to probe the death of Major Akshay Girish in a terrorist attack on Nagrota military base in Jammu and Kashmir in November 2016, officials said on Thursday.

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Seven Army personnel including two officers were killed in the attack which was allegedly carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a tweet said, the committee has been constituted as sought by Major Akshay's mother Meghna Girish to probe his death.

    "As assured by the Raksha Mantri, a Committee has been constituted with members, inter alia, as suggested by Smt Meghna Girish to look into the supreme sacrifice made by her son Major Akshay Girish. Smt Meghna Girish has been invited to depose before and assist the Committee," the defence minister tweeted.

    [Nagrota terrorist attack in pictures]

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was probing the terror attack. Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the operation and a huge quantity of firearms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were seized from them. The NIA had registered a case into the incident in December 2016 for offences under sections 120B, 121, 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1958.

    Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that the attack was carried out by banned terror group JeM in furtherance of a well-planned conspiracy from Pakistan, investigators had said.

    PTI

    defence ministry nirmala sitharaman nagrota attack jammu and kashmir

