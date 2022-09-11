Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Jupiter Sunday Weekly' for 93rd Draw

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 11: The results of the 93rd draw of Nagaland State Dear Jupiter Sunday weekly lottery were announced on Sunday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 84K 07767

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000/- 07767 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

08047 15071 26821 27809 39297 68980 76522 78079 84799 91413

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0139 1541 1642 2739 5395 5999 6283 6532 8017 8430

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0727 1008 3258 4670 4790 5185 6185 8291 8717 9573

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0224 1446 2117 3026 3980 5069 5758 6800 7924 8948

0314 1525 2152 3222 4174 5096 5800 6980 8052 8981

0350 1589 2192 3347 4290 5105 5889 7044 8159 8993

0423 1616 2512 3420 4295 5106 6036 7380 8168 9081

0573 1713 2677 3578 4372 5241 6279 7483 8217 9137

0581 1929 2745 3619 4456 5281 6299 7559 8277 9580

0681 1930 2820 3681 4542 5452 6488 7602 8401 9632

1053 1940 2830 3712 4558 5665 6492 7609 8543 9644

1058 2094 2911 3812 4645 5673 6494 7655 8571 9739

1269 2107 2978 3823 4727 5745 6776 7854 8581 9943

Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 20:03 [IST]