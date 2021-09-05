Muzaffarnagar 'Kisan Mahapanchayat': Agitation will continue until govt fulfils demands, says Rakesh Tikait

Farmers to mark nine months of their agitation with a national convention on August 26

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 05: Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Sunday gathered at Muzaffarnagar for a 'Kisan mahapanchayat' aimed at "saving the country", just months ahead of the crucial UP assembly polls.

"When Govt of India will invite us for talks, we will go. The farmers' agitation will continue until the Govt fulfil our demands. The struggle for Independence continued for 90 years so I have no idea for how long this agitation will run," said BKU (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait.

"We take a pledge that we'll not leave the protest site there (at Delhi borders) even if our graveyard is made there. We will lay down our lives if needed, but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victorious," he added.

The event was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar in protest against the Centre's controversial farm laws.

Popular names like Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav were seen on the dais. Yadav was given a yellow robe by Tikait, while the BKU leader was presented a mace at the event.

The umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the farmers'' agitation against the Centre''s three farm laws said the event would prove that the agitation had the support of "all castes, religions, states, classes, small traders and other sections of society".

The farmers'' protest against the three contentious laws has completed over nine months since they first arrived at Delhi borders. They have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

