Muslims facing more difficult situation than in 1857, 1947: AIMPLB official

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Apr 4: The Muslims in India today are facing more difficult situation than in 1857 and 1947 over the religious traditions, an officer-bearer of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Monday.

Urging Muslims not to fall prey to the propaganda carried out against the board, AIMPLB general secretary said, "extremist forces" were trying to "mislead and instigate us" and bring the Muslim youth to the streets, and cited the issue of 'hijab' in Karnataka which he said was posing a "big test" for the Muslims in that state.

"All India Muslim Personal Law Board is looking into this issue from day one and taking legal remedies for the same," he said. He said, an appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Karnataka High Court (on the hijab issue) and the board is not ignoring any such issue which affects 'Shariyat'.

"But sadly, some people want to create a misunderstanding about the board," he added. He said, "I request the Muslims, especially the Muslim sisters, that does not get influenced by such propaganda and do not let the efforts being made to create resentment among them."

Rahmani in a video message said, "Muslims are going through a more difficult situation than in 1857 and 1947 in terms of the crisis in their religious traditions. Shariat-e-Islami is being attacked from many sides and Muslims are being targeted." India witnessed the first war of Independence in 1857 while 1947 marked the country's independence and Partition.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier passed an order restraining Muslims girls from wearing Hijabs in educational institutions. The AIMPLB has filed a special leave petition against the decision last month.

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 16:58 [IST]