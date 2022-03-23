Muslim traders banned at Hindu temple fairs; Karnataka govt to take action

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Karnataka government has assured to take action against the people who try to ban Muslim traders at Hindu temple annual fairs and festivals.

"Government is not encouraging such behaviour of any ban (Muslims from temple fairs). If banners are put outside premises, we will take action," State Law Minister Madhuswamy said after pro-Hindu outfits pushed for the ban on Muslim traders in coastal Karnataka.

Deputy leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader U T Khadar raised the issue in the Assembly that not only in the temple premises but Muslims are not even being allowed to put up stalls on the streets. "I didn't mention any religion... few people are stopping roadside stalls of Muslims. These people are trying to work hard and trying to do business. It's an open market," Khadar said.

The Congress leader urged the government to take action against those disturbing communal harmony. "Few people are trying to disturb the harmony by putting up banners in public places. People who put up banners don't even name themselves. Police should be stopping this but rather public are removing such banners to maintain harmony. Action should be taken on people who put up such banners," Khadar said.

Meanwhile, the Maari Gudi temple management at Kapu town in Udupi district of coastal Karnataka has decided not to allow 'people from other faith' to do business on its land during the annual temple festival on the request of certain pro-Hindu organisations.

The step was taken after outfits such as Hindu Jagarana Vedike and Tulunadu Hindu Sena, Kapu, appealed to the temple management not to allow the Muslim traders during the two-day religious fair on Tuesday and Wednesday. The organisations said the Muslims had supported a bandh against the High Court verdict on the hijab issue, which showed their disregard for the law of the land and the judicial system in India.

Prakash K of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike said the Maari Puje in Kapu town is a very big festival in Udupi district in which a large number of Muslim traders do business here. "Those who have no respect for our Gods, our religious places and follow a different faith should not do business during our religious festivals. This was the appeal by the Hindu community to the Marigudi temple management," he told reporters.

Explaining the reason behind the appeal, he said recently the Muslim traders had observed bandh across the state against the hijab verdict by the Karnataka High Court. The full bench of the Karnataka High Court led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi in its March 15 order dismissed petitions by some girls from Udupi who had demanded that hijab should be permitted inside the educational institutions where there is a uniform dress rule.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 16:43 [IST]