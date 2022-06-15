Murder of liquor merchants: Two sharp shooters from Lawrence Bishnoi gang to be quizzed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gurugram, Jun 14: Two sharp shooters from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang were taken on production warrant from Sonepat police to be quizzed in Thakran brothers murder case, police here said on Tuesday.

Police has taken them on three days remand after producing them in a city court today. Identified as Manish alias Sunny Kakraan and Atul alias Atul alias Mota, the duo carry a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads announced by Uttar Pradesh police.

The accused are involved in more than one dozen cases, including five murders each, police said. They are also wanted in the double murder case of liquor traders Thakran brothers, who were shot dead in Khor village in February. Including these two, we have arrested total 14 accused in the double murder case of Surjit Singh Thakran and Paramjit Thakran, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

"The accused revealed that they were key shooters in Thakran brother's murders. We are questioning the accused after taking them on remand and hope many other cases will be solved," he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:51 [IST]