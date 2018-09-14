  • search

Arrest warrant issued against Chandrababu Naidu in connection with Babli project agitation

By
    Hyderabad, Sep 13: A Maharashtra Court has issued an arrest warrant against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and 15 others in connection with the 2010 Babli project agitation. 

    File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

    The Dharmabad first class judicial magistrate court directed the police to produce Naidu and the other leaders before the bench on September 21, reports.

    Naidu and others, then in the opposition in the united Andhra Pradesh, had been arrested and lodged in a jail in Pune in connection with the agitation staged by them near the Babli project site in Maharashtra, opposing it on ground that it would affect the people downstream. 

    Besides Naidu, state Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu, former MLA G Kamalakar (who subsequently joined the TRS) were among the Telugu Desam Party workers booked in the case, said a report.

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 0:49 [IST]
