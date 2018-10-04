Mumbai: Watch the video of girl almost falling from speeding local train, still escapes death

  • search

    Mumbai, Oct 4: A video showing a young girl's miraculous escape from death has gone viral on social media. The incident happened in a Kalyan-bound slow train between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli on Monday afternoon.

    In the video, the woman, who is adjusting her earphones, can be seen standing on the edge of the train compartment's footboard when she loses her balance and falls off the train only to be pulled back inside by her co-passengers.

    A Government Railway Police official said to a leading news portal in Mumbai that they are investigating the video clip to identify the location and the commuter.

    Several similar incidents have become common for the locals in Mumbai these days. The security of Mumbai locals has been questioned often. However, no steps have been taken by authorities to ensure the safety of passengers.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
