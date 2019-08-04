Mumbai rains: Road, rail traffic disrupted; high tide of 4.83 metres expected at 2:23 PM

Mumbai, Aug 04: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Sunday with several areas waterlogged. Road, rail traffic and flight operations have been hit due to incessant rainfall in Mumbai, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more "heavy to very heavy falls".

"Avoid venturing out", the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation warned on Saturday after the India Meteorological Department gave sounded an "extremely heavy rainfall" alert. The weather situation will only get worse in the next 24 to 36 hours, the IMD said.

Trail traffic disrupted

The services on the main line and harbour line of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai have been suspended as a precautionary measure following accumulation of water on tracks.

Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7:20 am due to waterlogging after heavy rains.

High tide expected at 2.23 PM

A high tide of 4.83 metres is expected today at around 2.23 PM, in anticipation of which government authorities have been put on a high alert.

Avoid outing as far as possible, the sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued in place, a statement said.

On Saturday, two deaths were reported in Mumbai and neighbouring areas amid heavy rain. A man was electrocuted while another suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Thane's Mumbra, located on the outskirts of Mumbai.