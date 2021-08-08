Mumbai local train services to open for fully vaccinated people from Aug 15: How to get your passes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15.

Speaking in a live webcast, he said that those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass and they can collect the same from their respective local ward offices.

"As of now 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated," Thackeray said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

Odisha govt's beach shacks plan in Puri faces local ire by seer, social outfits

Currently, common people are not allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains, which are being operated only for the people employed in essential sectors and government services.

The chief minister also said that his government was considering to grant relaxations to shops, malls, restaurants and places of religious worship and a decision would be taken after a meeting of the task force on Monday.

Here's a list of all you need before you board Mumbai local train services:

You need to be fully vaccinated against Coronavirus

Monthly Train Passes will be mandatory to avail the Mumbai local train facility

Passengers with smartphones can download the train pass using the mobile app.

People without smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city and suburban railway stations.

The railway administration will verify the authenticity of the passes with the help of QR codes.