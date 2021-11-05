Aryan Khan case: Why court held that WhatsApp chats are not proof enough

Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan appears before NCB

Mumbai, Nov 05: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, as per one of the conditions set by the Bombay High Court while granting bail.

As per court orders, Aryan Khan has to mark his attendance at the NCB office every Friday between 11 am-2 pm. Aryan Khan is reportedly set to appear before the NCB for the the first time after he was granted bail.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The HC also granted bail to his co-accused and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Due to delay in process of release, Aryan and Arbaaz walked out of jail on Oct 30, in the morning. Munmun, meanwhile, was released on Oct 31.

Actor Juhi Chawla signed Aryan Khan's surety bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment to commit an offence.